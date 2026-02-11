MBIA (NYSE:MBI) vs. Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Head to Head Comparison

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhibao Technology and MBIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zhibao Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $38.66 million 0.72 -$8.66 million N/A N/A MBIA $42.00 million 7.40 -$444.00 million ($3.64) -1.69

Analyst Ratings

Zhibao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MBIA.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhibao Technology and MBIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 MBIA 1 0 1 0 2.00

MBIA has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given MBIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MBIA is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of MBIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of MBIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A MBIA -198.88% N/A -2.12%

Summary

MBIA beats Zhibao Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions, as well as utility districts, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, and privately issued bonds used for the financing for utilities, toll roads, bridges, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.