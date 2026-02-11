Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Docusign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 927.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 112,059 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,910. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

