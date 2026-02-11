Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.1744 and last traded at $78.1744. Approximately 6,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.8289.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

