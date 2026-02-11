Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 193,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,575% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

About Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

