First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 1,042.2% in January

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 266,803 shares, a growth of 1,042.2% from the January 15th total of 23,359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,071,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 978,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 944,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8%

FTGC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $3.6647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $14.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

