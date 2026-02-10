Sean Wirtjes Sells 6,027 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Wirtjes sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $22,782.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 483,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,247.84. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPID traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 306,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,737. The company has a market cap of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 73.90% and a negative net margin of 145.11%.The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RPID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

