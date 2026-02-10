Chad Smith Sells 2,056 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $57,526.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,561.32. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 302,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

BETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

