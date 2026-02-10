AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,365 shares, a growth of 1,083.3% from the January 15th total of 2,059 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA BDIV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.92. AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

About AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF

The AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 30 to 40 US-listed stocks. Companies selected for the fund are considered best positioned, based on fundamental criteria, to grow their dividend. BDIV was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

