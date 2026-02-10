SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Buys $36,013.55 in Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 835 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $36,013.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,664.84. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 73,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

SmartFinancial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 120,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

