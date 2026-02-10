Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Expands By 1,320.8%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,211 shares, an increase of 1,320.8% from the January 15th total of 226 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 24.59% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Price Performance

Shares of SIJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

