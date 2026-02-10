N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Up 1,471.9% in January

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,366 shares, an increase of 1,471.9% from the January 15th total of 5,049 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,382,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,382,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

N2OFF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NITO remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. N2OFF has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($8.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N2OFF

N2OFF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in N2OFF stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in N2OFF, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NITO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. N2OFF makes up approximately 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 3.68% of N2OFF as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens.

