Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in January

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 350,624 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the January 15th total of 27,501 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Trading Down 0.6%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares ( NASDAQ:FRSX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares accounts for 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 1.75% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,438. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, February 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 25th.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is an Israel?based technology company specializing in advanced vision and sensing systems for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Incorporated in Israel, the company was established to address the growing demand for vision?first safety solutions within the automotive industry.

Foresight markets two core product lines: a stereo?camera platform that uses depth perception and image segmentation to detect pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles in real time, and iDAR, an “intelligent detection and ranging” system that blends LiDAR?style distance measurement with software-driven image analysis.

Featured Articles

