Charles Lyon Sells 30,000 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) President Charles Lyon sold 30,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $3,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 150,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,758,177.40. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.5%

SNEX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.61. 506,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,306. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

StoneX Group shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,439,000 after buying an additional 389,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,313,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,369,000 after acquiring an additional 74,515 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

