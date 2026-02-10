Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $23,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,278,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,042,479.55. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 95,829 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $17,254,969.74.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Susan Ocampo sold 4,171 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $750,780.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $230.54. 994,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,180.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 262,557 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.