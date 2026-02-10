Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Chairman Maurice Gallagher, Jr. Sells 18,757 Shares

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Chairman Maurice Gallagher, Jr. sold 18,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $2,129,294.64. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,251,744.96. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James Financial cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Allegiant Travel

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Allegiant reported Q4 results that topped estimates, with EPS up ~36% year?over?year, rising traffic, lower unit costs and upbeat Q1/2026 guidance. This release is the main catalyst behind the recent rally. Article Title

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Allegiant reported Q4 results that topped estimates, with EPS up ~36% year?over?year, rising traffic, lower unit costs and upbeat Q1/2026 guidance. This release is the main catalyst behind the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst coverage: Several Zacks pieces highlight ALGT as a top momentum/long?term momentum pick and note the stock’s sharp one?week gain (~29.5%), supporting continued investor interest. Article Title Article Title

Momentum and analyst coverage: Several Zacks pieces highlight ALGT as a top momentum/long?term momentum pick and note the stock’s sharp one?week gain (~29.5%), supporting continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy note: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights Allegiant’s cost discipline and potential upside from Sun Country Airlines exposure — narrative reinforces the operational improvement story. Article Title

Industry/strategy note: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights Allegiant’s cost discipline and potential upside from Sun Country Airlines exposure — narrative reinforces the operational improvement story. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance pieces compare ALGT to peers in the transportation sector — useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Relative performance pieces compare ALGT to peers in the transportation sector — useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. — multiple filings show substantial sales between Feb 6–10 (blocks and smaller lots totaling hundreds of thousands of shares across days). While insider sales can be for diversification/liquidity, the size and cadence may concern some investors. SEC filing: Article Title

Large insider selling by Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. — multiple filings show substantial sales between Feb 6–10 (blocks and smaller lots totaling hundreds of thousands of shares across days). While insider sales can be for diversification/liquidity, the size and cadence may concern some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest as of Jan. 30 — short interest rose ~21.5% to ~2.25M shares (about 14.4% of float) with a ~5.0 days?to?cover ratio, which can increase volatility and act as a headwind if sentiment turns negative. (Note: a later short?interest data point in the feed is inconsistent/blank.)

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

