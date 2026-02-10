Insider Buying: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Acquires 17,800 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director Avrohom Kess bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.24.

View Our Latest Report on VRNS

Trending Headlines about Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.