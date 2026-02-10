Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 884.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

