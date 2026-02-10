CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.80 and last traded at $95.11. 13,209,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,509,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave launched ARENA, a production?scale AI evaluation platform that Zacks says can deliver faster training, lower costs and potential deal flow—supporting revenue durability and enterprise positioning. Read More.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $24,629,062.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,499,153 shares of company stock worth $373,347,139.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

