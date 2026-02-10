Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7390. 23,511,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 95,841,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7651.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Datavault AI Trading Down 3.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,221,535 shares of company stock worth $32,475,682 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Featured Stories

