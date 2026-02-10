EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

EnGold Mines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.42.

EnGold Mines Company Profile

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd. in May 2016. EnGold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

