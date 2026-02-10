Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 48, with a volume of 190236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 172 to GBX 130 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (1.09) EPS for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Manolete Partners Plc will post 4.2845258 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manolete Partners

In related news, insider Leigh of Hurley sold 65,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £46,150. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies. The Company has invested in over 1,300 specialist UK insolvency cases and has recovered over £120m for Creditor Estates with an average case duration of just 12 months per case.

Featured Articles

