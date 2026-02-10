Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($1.27), Zacks reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.84. 3,293,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $209.05.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,106,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,084,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,660,000 after purchasing an additional 177,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,146,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,064,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,858,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,569,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 5th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

