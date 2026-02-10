iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 243878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
