iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 243878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

