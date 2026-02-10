Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 9061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aperam Stock Up 17.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Featured Articles

