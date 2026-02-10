Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Announces $0.19 Interim Dividend

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
Argo Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Argo Investments Company Profile
