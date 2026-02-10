Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Announces $0.19 Interim Dividend

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Argo Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

Argo Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments. Argo Investments Limited was founded in 1946 and is based in Adelaide, Australia with an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.