Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,071.4286.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,350.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,636.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,597.83. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,284.30 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

