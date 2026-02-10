Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $59.89

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.8889.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,879,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,077,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 937,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

