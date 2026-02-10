Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 5.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,054,011 shares of company stock worth $103,745,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -340.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

