Versor Investments LP Takes Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 71,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group comprises 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBK. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GLIBK opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jedd Gould purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,389.61. The trade was a 29,411.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Company Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

