Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.