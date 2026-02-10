Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,083 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,752,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,707,000 after acquiring an additional 677,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,009,000 after acquiring an additional 608,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,593,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 494,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 817.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

