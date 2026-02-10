Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 11,390 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $71,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $444.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.09 and a 200 day moving average of $514.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $638.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

