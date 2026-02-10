AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.