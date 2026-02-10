American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,461 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor accounts for 2.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.54% of American Superconductor worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 65.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. American Superconductor Corporation has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

