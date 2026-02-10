AlTi Global Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $224.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

