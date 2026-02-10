Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ennis worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 1,037.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ennis by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 245.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EBF opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

