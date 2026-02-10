Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 23,232 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Xylem by 17.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of XYL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

