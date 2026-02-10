Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1239214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 19.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

