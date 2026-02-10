Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.8620, with a volume of 12152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Get Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.2369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 277.0%.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale is the operator responsible for the planning, management and development of Italy’s high?voltage electricity transmission network. The company’s core activities include the operation and maintenance of transmission lines and substations, real?time system operation and dispatch, and network planning to ensure the secure and reliable delivery of electricity across the national grid. Terna also undertakes investments to expand and modernize transmission capacity, with a focus on enabling system stability and integrating variable renewable generation.

In addition to physical network operations, Terna provides a range of technical and engineering services related to grid connection, system balancing and ancillary services that support market functioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.