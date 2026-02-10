Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 45.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

