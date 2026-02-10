Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $780.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

