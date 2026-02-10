Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRE

Prenetics Global Stock Up 9.8%

Prenetics Global stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 60.70%.The firm had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Prenetics Global by 581.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.