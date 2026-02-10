Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

PHVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pharvaris from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

