Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGXX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Digi Power X from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Digi Power X Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:DGXX opened at $2.43 on Friday. Digi Power X has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 5.85.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Digi Power X

In related news, President Alec Amar sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $69,575.00. Following the sale, the president owned 1,263,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,683.48. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi Power X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Digi Power X during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digi Power X during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

