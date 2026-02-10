Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. Barrick Mining has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.