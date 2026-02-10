Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forrester Research has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.
Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.
