Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forrester Research has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Forrester Research stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

