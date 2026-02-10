Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

AGM opened at $177.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,173,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

