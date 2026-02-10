Belden (BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $696.9660 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of BDC opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Belden has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $384,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,530. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,280. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 16,045 shares of company stock worth $2,010,690 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 40.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

