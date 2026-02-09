Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) fell 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 1,181,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azimut Exploration has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 17.0%

Insider Transactions at Azimut Exploration

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,800. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.