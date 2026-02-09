FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $241,549.44 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather Hasson sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $241,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,251,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,771.52. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FIGS Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 1,058,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.29. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FIGS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,974,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 2,139.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,307,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 1,249,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,144,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 940.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 924,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 835,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FIGS by 45.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,585,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 810,719 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

